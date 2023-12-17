Rajnath for striking balance between tradition and innovation

Hyderabad, Dec 17 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday called for striking a balance between tradition and innovation in the armed forces

He said while following tradition, the armed forces should give equal importance to innovation which prepares them in tune with the changing times.

He was addressing Combined Graduation Parade at the Air Force Academy, Dundigal on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

A total of 213 flight cadets, including 25 women were commissioned into various branches of the Indian Air Force upon completion of their training.

He exhorted the young officers to never lose their openness towards new ideas, innovative thinking and idealism

Singh advised officers to not only give due importance to tradition as they are time-tested but also focus on innovation.

"If tradition is followed for a long time without thinking, then it leads to ossification in the system. To avoid this situation, there is a need to innovate to keep pace with the constantly-evolving times," he said.

"If we follow only tradition, we will be like a dead lake. We need to be like a flowing river. For that, we will have to bring in innovation along with tradition," he added.

The defence minister also told the officers to keep flying and touch greater heights, but maintain their connection with the ground.

He congratulated the newly commissioned officers and complimented them for their immaculate turn out, precise drill movements and high standards of parade. He urged them to not, in any circumstance, lose their openness towards new ideas, innovative thinking and idealism.

He called the passing out parade an important day in the life of young officers as they become officers from cadets. He said unlike the training when they were learning from the instructor before the exam, now in real life they will have to face the exam first and learn from their mistakes. "The open skies and life are your instructor from today," he said.

During the Commissioning Ceremony, flight cadets were awarded their 'Stripes' by the defence minister. Graduating officers were then administered the 'Oath' by the Commandant of the Academy.

Singh conferred the President's Commission on the graduating Flight Cadets. The graduating officers included 25 women who were commissioned in various branches of the IAF. Eight officers from the Indian Navy, nine from the Indian Coast Guard and two from friendly countries were also awarded ‘Wings’ following the completion of their flying training.

The defence minister also bestowed various awards on trainees who excelled in various disciplines of training. Flying Officer Atul Prakash from the flying branch was awarded the President's Plaque and Chief of the Air Staff Sword of Honour for standing first in the overall order of merit in the pilots' course. Flying Officer Amrinder Jeet Singh was awarded the President's Plaque for standing first in the overall order of merit amongst the ground duty branches.

Earlier, the defence minister was received by Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari. He was presented with a General Salute by the parade followed by an impressive march past.

The Combined Graduation Parade was interspersed by a synchronised fly-past by trainer aircraft that comprised Pilatus PC-7 Mk II, Hawk and Kiran, along with Chetak helicopters.

The Parade culminated with the newly commissioned officers marching-out in two columns in slow march to the notes of Rabindranath Tagore's 'Anandaloke'.

Breathtaking aerobatic show by Su-30MKI, synchronous aerobatics by the helicopter display team 'Sarang', and 'SuryaKiran’ Aerobatic Team marked the parade.

