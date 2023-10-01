Rajnath leads cleanliness, plantation activities at Delhi Cantt

New Delhi, Oct 1 As part of ‘Swachhata Hi Sewa’ campaign, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday led a special cleanliness programme in Delhi Cantonment.

The programme‘Ek Taarikh, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath’organised by Controller General of Defence Accounts (CGDA) at its premises. The Defence Minister led the activities, which included a cleanliness drive, beautification of the common area and a plantation drive, the defence ministry official said.

He also interacted with the Safai Karamcharis and lauded their efforts in ensuring cleanliness in the premises. He motivated them to continue working with zeal and dedication and carry forward the mass social movement launched by Prime Minister Modi-led government to realise the dream of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi of a ‘Clean India’.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Financial Adviser (Defence Service) Rasika Chaube and CGDA S.G. Dastidar also participated in various cleanliness activities on the occasion.

The Ministry of defence said thatRajnathSinghalso interacted with the Principal Controllers and Controllers of Defence Accounts heading the offices of PCDA (Army) Jammu, PCDA (Air Force) Dehradun, PCDA (Army) Jaipur, PCDA (Pensions) Prayagraj, CDA (Army) Meerut, CDA Guwahati, CDA Jabalpur, CDA (Regional Training Centre) Bengaluru and CDA Chennai and reviewed the implementation of the ‘Swachhta Hi Sewa’ campaign in their respective jurisdictions.

The ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign, which began on September 15 will culminate on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2.

The ministry of defence said that over 20,000 officers and staff of Defence Accounts Department across more than 1,100 offices and residential colonies across the country have been undertaking cleanliness activities, including removal of garbage, weeding out of files and awareness campaigns on the importance of proper sanitation and hygiene. Similar cleanliness drives have been launched at various other establishments of the Ministry, Services and related organisations all over the country.

