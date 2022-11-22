Rajnath meets US Defense Secy in Cambodia, pitches expertise in aircraft maintenance

New Delhi, Nov 22 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday met his US counterpart Lloyd Austin in Cambodia's Siem Reap, and apprised him about India's expertise in aircraft maintenance, ship-building, repairs as he suggested that US companies can look for manufacturing opportunities in India, officials said.

During the meeting with Austin, he looked forward to building a roadmap towards greater defence industrial collaboration between their countries. Highlighting India's growing expertise in aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) and ship-building, repairs and refits, he uggested specific areas where US defence companies can look for technology cooperation and manufacturing opportunities with Indian partners in India.

Austin welcomed the suggestions and assured him of cooperation in this regard, the officials added.

The two leaders expressed their commitment towards an inclusive and rules-based Indo-Pacific with freedom of navigation, overflight and unimpeded trade. According to Defence Ministry officials, they also discussed initiatives that can be taken to strengthen maritime cooperation between the two countries including in maritime domain awareness. Both leaders also shared their perspectives on the regional security situation.

Rajnath Singh and Austin are in Cambodia to attend the 9th ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus meeting. Both leaders met each other with great warmth and expressed satisfaction at the growing bilateral defence engagements, a Defence Ministry official added.

During the meeting with Austin, Rajnath Singh was accompanied by Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane and other senior officials of the ministry.

The two Defence Ministers discussed wide range of issues of mutual interest while expressing their commitment to a strong India-US defence cooperation. Rajnath Singh emphasised the need for both countries to work together for capability building in critical domains such as military aviation, artificial intelligence and cyber technology.

