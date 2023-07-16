Rajnath Singh calls on BJP councillors in Lucknow to build relations across party lines

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 16 : Pitching for harmony among political parties, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that every Bharatiya Janata Party leader should build relations across party lines.

Singh was addressing the newly elected councillors here who won in the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh municipal polls.

"It is every BJP worker's hard work that has resulted in winning the municipal elections. We have to make sure that we maintain healthy relations with other political parties as well. There should not be any bitterness. Our party is different from other political parties...If people have the same view for BJP as that of the opposition, we will no longer be known as the party with a difference," the Defence Minister said.

He said that the event was organised as he was due to congratulate the newly elected Councillors.

"I have not invited you to know how many votes you received or by how much of a margin you won the election. Instead, I have invited you so that I can congratulate you as an MP from this Parliamentary constituency," he said.

Singh said that this victory should be dedicated to the lakhs and crores of 'BJP Karyakartas', who worked day and night for the party.

Earlier in May, this year, the BJP registered a landslide victory in the Uttar Pradesh urban local body polls by winning the Mayoral seats of all 17 municipal corporations besides 90 posts of municipality chairman and over 600 wards.

Like the previous civic elections held in 2017, this time also the main opposition Samajwadi Party's account could not be opened in the municipal corporations.

Last time BJP won 14 out of 16 seats and BSP won two seats, while this time BJP registered victory in all 17 mayoral seats in Municipal Corporations.

While the BJP has captured all the municipal corporations in the state, the SP was not even remotely in the fray except for one seat, quashing all speculations of a close contest between the two parties.

The results of the civic polls indicated that the BJP under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath enjoys huge support in the state due to the development works of his government.

In 2017 also the Samajwadi Party fielded its candidates on all the 16 municipal corporations' seats but failed to open its account.

BJP also won the two seats of Meerut and Aligarh which the party had lost to the BSP in the previous elections.

