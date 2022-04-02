Rajnath Singh extends Navratri greetings to party workers in Lucknow

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday, while talking to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Lucknow, said that they painted the state with saffron colour while playing Holi during the Assembly polls.

Singh said, "You (BJP workers) played such a great Holi during these Assembly polls, that you coloured the whole UP in saffron. It seemed as if every water gun pumped only the saffron colour."

Singh also extended Navratri greetings to the party workers.

The Defence Minister is in Lucknow on a two-day visit and will attend various meetings with the party workers as well as prominent traders as per sources.

Adityanath, who led his party to a thumping victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, is the first Chief Minister in the last 37 years to return to power after completing a full term.

The BJP retained power in the state by winning 255 out of 403 constituencies, securing a 41.29 per cent vote share.

( With inputs from ANI )

