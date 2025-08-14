Rajnath Singh hails Operation Sindoor as symbol of new-age warfare, self-reliance

New Delhi, Aug 14 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in his ‘Sandesh to Soldiers’ on the eve of India’s 79th Independence Day, hailed Operation Sindoor as a “balanced military response” and a testament to the nation’s shift towards modern, self-reliant defence capabilities.

Singh said the operation, conducted under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, was a “shining example of precise and successful military strategy,” integrating drone warfare, layered air defence, electronic warfare, and network-centric operations.

“India is no longer dependent on foreign technology,” he stressed, adding that the mission underscored the government’s commitment to indigenous defence production.

In a swift and targeted strike, nine terror training camps, including Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed headquarters, were destroyed without crossing the LoC or harming civilians. “We are tolerant, but when it comes to the safety of our people and dignity of our country, we face every challenge boldly,” Singh said, vowing complete eradication of terrorism.

Recalling the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, Singh said Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev were fitting responses, also avenging past attacks on Parliament, Mumbai’s Taj, and Amarnath pilgrims.

He praised the Army, CRPF, and J&K Police for neutralising three top LeT commanders in Dachigam last month.

Highlighting defence sector progress, the minister noted that domestic manufacturing now accounts for 65 per cent of needs, up from 30 per cent a decade ago, with annual production touching Rs 1.51 lakh crore and exports at a record Rs 23,622 crore.

Targets for 2029 include Rs 3 lakh crore in production and Rs 50,000 crore in exports. Singh also lauded ongoing Armed Forces modernisation with platforms like INS Arihant, Rafale-Marine, and Prachand helicopters. On infrastructure, he pointed to 125 BRO projects, including Ladakh’s Shinkun La tunnel, set to be the world’s highest.

Celebrating women’s growing role in the military, he cited the NDA’s first 17 women graduates and record-breaking naval voyages by women officers.

He also urged youth to contribute to nation-building under initiatives like Digital India and Make in India.

Extending Independence Day greetings, Singh expressed gratitude to soldiers, veterans, and their families, pledging continued welfare measures, and reaffirmed India’s resolve for a secure, self-reliant future.

