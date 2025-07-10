Rajnath Singh hails PM Modi's leadership, praises successful five-nation visit

New Delhi, July 10 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent five-nation official visit on a day when the latter led his Cabinet colleagues and party in greeting the former BJP president on his birthday.

"Under your able leadership, India is growing fast and getting stronger. Your recent 5-nation official visit is a testimony to India’s rising clout and stature," said Rajnath Singh in a message addressed to PM Modi on the social media platform X.

Earlier, PM Modi extended greetings to Rajnath Singh on his birthday, while the latter thanked all his party colleagues for their wishes and motivational words.

"Pradhanmantriji, thank you for your good wishes and motivating words," said the Defence Minister.

In his birthday wishes, PM Modi said, "Best wishes to Union Minister Shri Rajnath Singh Ji on his birthday. He’s distinguished himself for his hardworking nature and wisdom. His efforts to make India self-reliant in defence and strengthen our armed forces are commendable. Praying for his long and healthy life."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also wished Rajnath Singh and said in his message on X, "Heartfelt birthday wishes to the Union Defence Minister and senior BJP leader Shri @rajnathsingh ji. Under the leadership of Modi ji, you are doing commendable work in continuously strengthening the country's military power and promoting self-reliance in the field of defence."

"From the organisation to the government, you have successfully discharged all responsibilities, inspiring those who lead a social life. I pray to God for your excellent health and long life," said HM Shah.

Others who greeted the Defence Minister included his Cabinet colleague Nitin Gadkari and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Born on July 10, 1951, Rajnath Singh is a former lecturer who has been serving as the 29th Defence Minister of India since 2019.

Rajnath Singh has been the Deputy Leader of Lok Sabha since 2014. Earlier, he headed the BJP as its eighth President from 2005 to 2009 and again from 2013 to 2014.

Born on this day in 1951 in the Bhabhuara village of Uttar Pradesh, Rajnath Singh is one of the senior-most political leaders in the country, having entered politics in 1974 and in 1977 was elected as an MLA in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

In October 2000, he became the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. In November 1999, he was the Union Minister of Surface Transport in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government at the Centre. In 2003, he became Minister of Agriculture in the Vajpayee cabinet at the Centre.

