Rajnath Singh interacts with Tiranga Mountain Rescue team, lauds them for saving lives of Army personnel

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday interacted with a team of Tiranga Mountain Rescue (TMR) in the national capital and lauded their services and efforts for saving lives of the Indian Army personnel deployed in difficult areas through avalanche rescue and training.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the TMR was founded by Hemant Sachdev, a non-profit organisation affiliated with the Indian Army since 2016.

It provides multiple teams of highly motivated and qualified Avalanche Rescue professionals who are deployed in snowbound and difficult areas during the winter season.

"Had a good interaction with the Tiranga Mountain Rescue (TMR) team in New Delhi today. Lauded their services and efforts for saving lives of the Indian Army personnel deployed in difficult areas through avalanche rescue and training," Singh said in a tweet.

The teams have been instrumental in providing dedicated avalanche rescue and training to Indian Army personnel in mountain craft.

Singh was briefed on the activities of TMR during the event.

He commended TMR for saving the lives of the Armed Forces personnel from threats like avalanches, besides raising awareness and imparting training to them.

The Defence Minister termed TMR as a source of strength to the soldiers who are deployed in difficult areas and are exposed to various threats such as avalanches.

He appreciated the fact that there has been no Army casualty in the locations where TMR is deployed.

Singh stressed that TMR has a big responsibility on their shoulders as in the coming times threats such as avalanche may increase due to climate change.

The Defence Minister described the work being carried out by TMR as a shining example of partnership between the Government and civil society.

He emphasised that a nation moves forward on the path of development only when the government and civil society work together.

"Government and civil society are the wheels on which the country can achieve the goal of all-round sustainable development," he said.

Vice Chief of the Army Staff Lieutenant General Manoj Pande, Director General Military Operations Lieutenant General BS Raju and other senior military officials were present on the occasion.

