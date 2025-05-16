Rajnath Singh slams IMF's $2.1 billion bailout to Pakistan, calls it indirect terror funding

Bhuj, May 16 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday criticised the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for approving a $2.1 billion bailout package for Pakistan, stating that any financial assistance to the country amounts to indirect funding of terrorism.

Speaking at the Indian Air Force station in Bhuj, Minister Singh said, "The IMF should reconsider its decision. Any aid to Pakistan is effectively terror financing, as it continues to allow its soil to be used for launching attacks on Indian citizens."

The IMF's $2.1 billion disbursement is part of a broader $7 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) agreement signed with Pakistan last year.

India has raised concerns in the past about international funding to Pakistan being misused or diverted towards terror-related activities.

His remarks came in the wake of Operation Sindoor, a recent Indian military offensive targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Pakistan launched drone and missile attacks on both civilian and military targets in northern India. The Bhuj airbase itself was among the targets of Pakistani missile and drone strikes, though Indian air defences intercepted all incoming threats, according to military sources.

During his address, Defence Minister Singh stood in front of a Jaguar strike fighter jet and a Pechora missile system, symbolic of the IAF's combat readiness.

He praised the force for its rapid and precise strikes during Operation Sindoor, stating, "The IAF took out terror targets faster than most people can finish breakfast."

He also referenced visuals that circulated from within Pakistan showing massive explosions at terror sites during the night raids.

"Raat ke andhere mein din ka ujala dikha diya," Rajnath Singh said, referring to the bright flashes that briefly lit up surrounding areas.

He reminded the audience that Pakistan has a long history of harbouring terrorist elements.

"Even Osama bin Laden was found hiding in Pakistan. This is not a coincidence—it’s a pattern," he added.

