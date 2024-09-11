Rajnath Singh to inaugurate India Defence Aviation Exposition in Jodhpur on Thursday

New Delhi, 11 Sep The Indian Air Force is conducting one of its largest multinational air exercises, Tarang Shakti-24, in Jodhpur.

On the sidelines of the event, the lAF is also hosting the India Defence Aviation Exposition IDAX-24 which will be inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday.

This edition of IDAX, scheduled from September 12-14, will have a grand participation from the industry hosting a wide range of products and technologies.

The event will provide an opportunity for the Friendly Foreign Countries (FFCs) and Indian audience to witness, experience and interact with participants from the Indian aviation industry, including DPSUs, DRDO, private industries (Tier-I, Il, III) and top-notch startups.

The IDAX aims to showcase indigenous skills and indomitable spirit of the Indian aviation industry to a wide spectrum of decision-makers and end users from global air forces participating in Tarang Shakti 2024.

Participation of Friendly Foreign Countries in the exposition will help India's aerospace industry seek export opportunities, integrate into the supply chain of foreign OEMs, and ensure collaboration for co-production/co-development of Indian's defence needs.

IAF's Directorate of Aerospace Design (DAD) will participate in the exposition with partner startups. These startups are expected to showcase niche technologies and products like RF Gun to counter unmanned aerial threat, High Altitude Pseudo Satellite (HAPS), Loitering ammunition, Air-launched Flexible asset, Augmented Reality /Virtual Reality (AR/VR) smart glasses tech tool for training, Expandable Active Decoys, Real-time aircrew health monitoring system and Foldable field mats to mitigate quick runway repair, highlighting the growing strength and potential of India's aerospace sector.

The lAF has been playing a pivotal role in nurturing innovators, startups, and MSMEs, identifying, developing and implementing innovative solutions. Through dedicated mentoring and guidance, DAD is steering these entities toward developing cutting-edge technologies that align with the future requirements of the lAF, thereby strengthening the government's push towards 'Aatmanirbharta' (self-reliance).

This Exposition would be the best platform for the aviation and defence sector industrial partners to connect with IAF’s innovation directorate and decision-makers, and witness showcasing of indigenous products.

Meanwhile, the Tarang Shakti exercise has reached its final phase.

Officers and fighter aircraft from the US, Singapore, Australia, Greece, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Japan and the UAE are part of this exercise.

On Thursday, senior Air Force officers from various countries will share their opinions on Tarang Shakti and future strategies.

