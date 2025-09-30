Rajnath Singh to launch publications for transparency in defence accounts tomorrow

New Delhi, Sep 30 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will launch on Wednesday a series of new publications aimed at strengthening the institutional capacity of the Controller General of Defence Accounts and promoting modernisation and transparency, an official said.

He will also attend the 278th Annual Day celebration of the Defence Accounts Department in New Delhi, said the Defence Ministry official in a statement.

As a part of the Ministry of Defence’s Year of Reforms initiatives, the Controller General of Defence Accounts is looking to enhance its service delivery.

“These launches underscore the Department’s ongoing commitment to modernisation, enhanced transparency, and greater support to the Defence Services,” said the statement.

On the occasion, Rajnath Singh will also present the Raksha Mantri Awards for Excellence 2025 to CGDA officials in recognition of their outstanding contributions to key departmental projects and reforms.

The ceremony will highlight the Department’s emphasis on innovation, professional excellence and efficiency in defence financial management.

Earlier, the Ministry said that over 200 Defence Accounts Department (DAD) offices, 16 bank branches and nearly five lakh Common Service Centres (CSCs) are operational to help pensioners.

It claimed in March that out of a total of 32 lakh defence pensioners, nearly 31 lakh have been onboarded on System for Pension Administration-Raksha (SPARSH) and their pensions are being directly credited into their bank accounts.

Launched in October 2020, SPARSH is a ‘Digital India’ initiative that aims to provide a comprehensive and efficient solution for managing defence pensions, including sanctioning and disbursing pensions to the Armed Forces personnel and Defence civilians living across the country.

In order to help veterans and their families, old women and people living in remote areas where there are no computers and internet facilities, Raksha Pension Samadhan Ayojans (RPSA) are organised at various places to resolve their problems, said the Ministry.

During January 2024 to December 2024, seven RPSAs were organised in different parts of the country.

In addition, more than 90 SPARSH outreach programmes were organised by DAD during the same period to assist veterans and their families, said the Ministry.

“Ex-servicemen and their families can also get help and the required information regarding their pension by calling PCDA (P) toll-free number 1800-180-5325, where fully trained staff are deployed to help. So far, more than 50 lakh calls have been answered, providing them help and information since its inception in December 2014,” the ministry said in a statement.

