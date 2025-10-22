Rajnath Singh to visit Jaisalmer tomorrow to attend Army Commander’s Conference

Jaipur, Oct 22 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be on a three-day visit to Jaisalmer from October 23, where he will attend the Army Commanders’ Conference - being held in the desert city for the first time since Operation Sindoor.

The visit holds strategic significance as top Army leadership gathers to review operational preparedness and discuss future security challenges.

According to defence sources, the conference will bring together the Army Chief and senior commanders to deliberate on border security along India’s western frontier, modern warfare strategies and technological advancements in defence operations.

The discussions will also focus on the Army’s ongoing “Year of Reforms”, assessing the progress of structural and technological modernisation initiatives.

On the second day of his visit, Rajnath Singh will visit the Longewala border post, where he will pay homage to the soldiers martyred during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

He is also expected to interact with soldiers deployed along the border, review their operational readiness, and witness a demonstration of new combat and surveillance technologies.

During his stay, the Defence Minister will also inaugurate several development projects in Jaisalmer.

He will visit the Army War Museum, dedicate the ‘Shaurya Park’ and Cactus Park’, and launch a new ‘Light and Sound Show’ depicting the Army’s valour and glorious history.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened in and around Jaisalmer ahead of the high-profile visit. Both Army units and the local administration are coordinating to ensure the event’s smooth and secure execution.

The visit comes at a time when the Indian Army is emphasising jointness, technological integration, and operational preparedness in response to evolving security dynamics along the borders.

--IANS

arc/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor