Rajnath Singh to Visit Russia From December 08 to 10 to Attend India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission Meeting

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will pay an official visit to the Russian Federation from December 08-10, 2024. During the visit, Raksha Mantri and the Russian Defence Minister, Mr Andrey Belousov, will co-chair the 21st meeting of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Military Technical Cooperation (IRIGC-M&MTC) in Moscow on December 10, 2024.

The two leaders will review the entire range of multi-faceted relations between the two countries in the field of defence, including military-to-military and industrial cooperation. They will also exchange views on contemporary regional and global issues of mutual interest.

As part of the visit, Raksha Mantri will also commission the Indian Navy’s latest multi-role stealth-guided missile frigate ‘INS Tushil’ at Yantra Shipyard, Kaliningrad, on December 09, 2024. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi will accompany Shri Rajnath Singh for the commissioning ceremony.

In addition, Raksha Mantri will pay tributes at ‘The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier’ in Moscow to honour the Soviet soldiers killed during the Second World War. He will also interact with the members of the Indian community.