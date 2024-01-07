Rajnath to visit UK to discuss defence, security issues

New Delhi, Jan 7 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will leave on a two-day visit to UK on January 8 to discuss security and defence related issues.

“Rajnath Singh will meet British Prime Minister and his cabinet colleagues to discuss security and defence related issues,” Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

The ministry said that the Defence Minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, comprising of senior officials from DRDO, Service Headquarters, Department of Defence, and Department of Defence Production.

The ministry said that during his visit, the Defence Minister will hold a bilateral meeting with his UK counterpart Secretary of State for Defence Grant Shapps. They are expected to discuss a wide range of defence, security and industrial cooperation issues.

The ministry said that the Rajnath Singh is also expected to call on UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and hold a meeting with Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs David Cameron.

It said that he will also interact with the CEOs and industry leaders of UK Defence Industry and meet with the Indian community there.

