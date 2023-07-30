Rajon Ki Baoli restored into a water body, Delhi L-G expresses satisfaction

New Delhi, July 30 Delhi L-G V.K. Saxena has expressed satisfaction after the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in cooperation with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) restored the iconic Rajon Ki Baoli into a vibrant water body in record time, which was filled with silt and garbage before the restioration works at several archeaological sites commenced.

Saxena on Saturday visited the Mehrauli Archaeological Park and Sanjay Van in the national capital and took stock of the restoration works being undertaken at these sites by the DDA and the ASI.

Works at these two locations had started after the L-G visited them first, after assuming charge as the L-G last year.

It was his fourth visit to the Mehrauli Archaeological Park where restoration works of the Tomb of Sultan Ghiyasuddin Balban, Metcalfe's Lodge (Dilkhusha – Mohammad Quli Khan's Tomb), Jamali-Kamali Mosque and Rajon ki Baoli have been underway after Saxena visited the site twice in February this year, followed by a review visit last June.

"While works on the other projects at the locations was in different stages of execution, Rajon ki Baoli which was filled up to its arches with silt and garbage, before works commenced in February this year, has been restored into a vibrant water body in record time. Similarly, works of restoring the Metcalfe Lodge – Dilkhusha were also nearing completion and soon an eco-friendly restaurant (by end of August) will be operationalised in its vicinity," the L-G office said.

It added that the place is expected to come up as a unique and major attraction at this historically iconic site.

The L-G also visited King Prithviraj Chauhan's Qila Rai Pithora and expressed grave disappointment at its decrepit state due to neglect by the authorities.

He has instructed the DDA and ASI to immediately take up works for the restoration of this historical monument and asked for cleaning operations to be started and restoration designs to be put to him within the coming week.

Saxena also directed DDA and ASI to work in coordination.

During his visit, L-G also oversaw the ongoing restoration of the 11th century Anang Tal Baoli, which had started in July last year, post his visit in third week of June 2022.

Saxena also directed officials to speedily restore the hitherto unexplored heritage site, which also houses a plethora of flora and fauna.

He said that the complex could serve as a perfect showcase for visitors to the national capital of India.

--IANS

atk/khz

