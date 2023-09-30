Rajouri attack case: NIA conducts raids in J&K's Poonch on LeT OWGs suspect premises

New Delhi, Sep 30 In more actions against the Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of the Pakistan based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday carried out searches at the premises linked to several suspects in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch in connection with the group’s attack in Dhangari village of Rajouri in which five civilians were killed and several injured.

A NIA spokesperson here said that the agency sleuths carried out searches at five locations across Gursai village of Mendhar Tehsil of Poonch district.

“NIA teams made extensive searches at the locations, which were the residential premises of Overground Workers (OGWs) linked with LeT, a proscribed terrorist outfit,” the spokesperson said.

The official said that during searches several digital devices and documents containing incriminating data and content have been seized and are being scrutinised for unravelling the conspiracy.

The anti-terror probe agency had arrested Nisar Ahmed aka Haji Nisar and Mushtaq Hussain, in connection with its probe in to the case on August 31 this year. Both the accused are currently lodged in Central Jail, Kot Bhalwal, Jammu.

The Saturday’s raids were carried out on the basis of the disclosures made by the two arrested men, along with inputs gathered by the NIA.

The official said that its probe has found that both the arrested accused had harboured the terrorists who had carried out the deadly attack in January this year.

The official said: “They had provided logistics support to the terrorists for more than two months and had sheltered them in a hideout that they had built. The duo, as per the investigations, had been operating on the directions of Pakistan-based LeT handlers, namely Saifullah aka Sajid Jutt, Abu Qatal aka Qatal Sindhi and Mohammad Qasim.”

A case was registered as Rajouri police station under several sections of the IPC, sections of UA (P) Act 1967, and sections of Arms Act.

NIA had taken over the case on January 13.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor