Rajouri encounter enters day 2, one terrorist killed

Srinagar, Aug 6 One terrorist was killed as the encounter between terrorists and security forces in the Khawas area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district entered the second day on Sunday, said officials, adding that forces have closed-in a group of two to three terrorists.The Army said that based on accurate intelligence, a joint operation of Rashtriya Rifles of the Indian Army and Jammu & Kashmir Police was launched on Saturday.

The Army said after initial contact, troops moved to the area and "pinned down terrorists assessed to be up to 2-3". Additional troops of Rashtriya Rifles were mobilised as terrain is undulating and forested, said the officials.

Special Forces were brought in by the Indian Air Force helicopter. Repeated attempts by terrorists to break the cordon have been thwarted by controlled fire throughout the night.

The Army said night-enabled Quadcopters, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles and Sniffer Dogs were also being used in the operation.

"One terrorist confirmed killed. Firefights still on Rashtriya Rifles troops of Indian Army and Special forces have closed on to other terrorists. Search for others in progress," the Army said.

