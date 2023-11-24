Rajouri martyr's grieving mother pleads UP minister not to put up a show during compensation handover

In a tragic incident in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, a terror attack claimed the lives of five Indian Army personnel, including two officers. The nation mourns the loss of these courageous soldiers, with Captain Shubham Gupta from Uttar Pradesh among the fallen heroes. The grief is palpable in the homes of these brave individuals, and their sacrifice is deeply felt across the country. In a show of solidarity, Yogendra Upadhyay, a minister in the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, visited the residence of the late Captain Shubham Gupta in Agra. Cabinet Minister Yogendra Upadhyay presenting a Rs 50 lakh cheque to Captain Gupta's parents, there is unrest as the mother of the martyred soldier expressed discontent over the presence of cameras during this solemn moment.

In the somber atmosphere prevailing at the residence of the late Captain Shubham Gupta, Cabinet Minister Yogendra Upadhyay extended condolences by presenting a cheque to the grieving elderly mother at their doorstep. The house was immersed in mourning as the minister, accompanied by individuals capturing photographs, handed over the financial assistance. However, the sight of cameras angered the mother of the fallen soldier, who voiced her discontent, saying, Don't hold an exhibition here, call my son. This unexpected reaction left those present in a state of speechlessness. The grieving mother, amidst her sorrow, was later escorted away from the scene by the family.

In the video, Late Shubham Gupta's mother can be seen requesting the minister and his convoy to 'not put up a show,' but they disregarded her plea and stood there with the cheque, getting pictures clicked. The video quickly went viral on social media, drawing intense criticism against Minister Upadhyay for the blatant insensitivity displayed towards the grieving mother of the martyr.

Agra resident Shubham Gupta, who was in the midst of preparations for his upcoming wedding, tragically lost his life in a confrontation between security forces and militants in the Bajimal area of Rajouri. The news of Shubham's martyrdom has cast a pall of sorrow over his family and the community as they grapple with the abrupt end to the joyous occasion of his impending marriage.