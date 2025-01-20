Rajouri Mysterious Death Toll Rises to 17, MHA Team Arrives in Jammu and Kashmir

A team from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has arrived in Jammu and Kashmir to meet with the victim's family members and investigate the situation. The death toll in mysterious deaths in Rajouri has risen to 17. The central team is headed by the director-rank officer in MHA.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has ordered health officials of the inter-ministerial team to investigate the death of the three families linked to each other in Rajouri village. The teacher reached Badhaal on Monday morning, January 20, as the 6th child of Mohd Aslam, who breathed her last at the SMGS hospital in Jammu on Sunday evening.

Jammu and Kashmir: A mysterious death in Rajouri has raised the toll to 17. A team from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has arrived in Jammu and Kashmir to meet with the victim's family members and investigate the situation pic.twitter.com/Mc06HJxRfP — IANS (@ians_india) January 20, 2025

Also Read | Authorities seal water spring in J&K’s Rajouri after 17th villager dies.

Earlier, a Jammu and Kashmir government spokesperson said investigations and samples empirically indicated that the incidents were not due to a communicable disease of bacterial or viral origin and that there is no public health angle.