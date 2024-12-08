Rajsamand Bus Tragedy: Three School Children Killed, Dozens Injured as Four Wheeler Overturns in Desuri Nala (Watch Video)

In a heartbreaking incident this morning in Rajsamand, Rajasthan, a private bus carrying school children met with a tragic accident in Desuri Nala, located in the Charbhuja police station area. The bus was en route to Parshuram Mahadev from Charbhuja to Ranakpur when it lost control and overturned.

The accident has claimed the lives of three innocent children who tragically died on the spot. In addition, more than two dozen others sustained injuries, with some reported to be in critical condition. Local authorities and emergency services rushed to the scene to assist with the rescue operation.

The cause of the accident is currently under investigation. Authorities are examining the condition of the bus and the circumstances surrounding the driver’s loss of control. Further details are awaited as medical teams work to provide treatment to the injured, and the police continue their investigation into the incident.