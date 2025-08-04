Rajya Sabha adjourned till Tuesday in tribute to member Shibu Soren

New Delhi, Aug 4 The Rajya Sabha was adjourned until Tuesday as a mark of respect to veteran tribal leader and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha patriarch Shibu Soren, who passed away earlier in the day after a prolonged illness.

As the Upper House convened, Deputy Chairman Harivansh rose to announce the demise of one of India’s most revered political figures.

In a voice tinged with emotion, he read out a brief life sketch of Soren, describing him as “Dishom Guruji” -- a title of deep reverence among tribal communities -- and “Guruji”, the name by which he was affectionately known across Jharkhand.

Shibu Soren was not merely a parliamentarian, Singh said. He was a voice for the voiceless, a relentless advocate for the poor, tribal, and marginalised communities.

His contribution to the creation of Jharkhand and his unconditional commitment to public service will remain etched in the annals of Indian Parliamentary history, the deputy speaker said.

Soren’s Parliamentary career spanned decades, marked by eight terms in the Lok Sabha and three in the Rajya Sabha, including his current membership.

Throughout his tenure, he was known for his ability to bring even the faintest whispers of the disenfranchised into the national discourse.

In June 2025, veteran tribal leader Shibu Soren was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi, suffering from kidney complications and the effects of a stroke. His health steadily declined despite intensive care and life support. After weeks of critical treatment, he passed away on August 4 at 8.56 a.m., marking the end of a towering political legacy. His death leaves a profound void in Jharkhand’s political and tribal landscape.

The House observed a moment of silence to honour the departed soul.

The Deputy Chairman then directed the Secretary-General to convey the Rajya Sabha’s deepest condolences to Soren’s family, acknowledging the profound loss felt across the political spectrum.

In recognition of his towering legacy and lifelong service, the House was adjourned until Tuesday, allowing members time to reflect on the passing of a man who helped shape the destiny of Jharkhand and gave voice to generations of tribal citizens.

