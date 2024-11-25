Rajya Sabha Adjourns For the Day as Congress Raises Adani Bribery Issue; To Meet Again On November 27

Rajya Sabha proceedings were briefly adjourned on Monday, November 25, as the opposition parties led by the Congress tried to raise the indictment of Adani group founder chairman Gautam Adani and others in a US court on charges of allegedly paying bribes to secure solar power supply contracts.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar disallowed 13 notices served under rule 267, including seven that sought a discussion on the US indictment on the alleged payment of USD 265 million in bribes. But the Congress and Left parties insisted on a discussion, forcing a 15-minute adjournment of proceedings.

“We Are in a Very Particular Period - 75th Year of Adoption of the Indian Constitution,” Says Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar

#266RajyaSabhaSession#RajyaSabha Chairman rejects all 13 notices received under Rule 267 saying they do not conform to the directives of the Chair.



“We are in a very particular period - 75th year of adoption of the Indian Constitution”, says @VPIndiapic.twitter.com/vrxdfHqRXc — SansadTV (@sansad_tv) November 25, 2024

Soon after the listed papers were laid on the House's table and obituary references read on the deaths of former MPs, Dhankhar said he had received 13 notices under rule 267 but was not convinced to accept them.

Also Read | Parliament Winter Session 2024: TDP MP Appala Naidu Kalisetti Arrives at House on Bicycle Amid Air Pollution in Delhi (Watch Video).

Leader of the Opposition and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who was among the seven that sought a discussion on the Adani bribery issue, said if the listed business is suspended, the opposition parties can explain how the "very important" issue was impacting the entire country.

He alleged that the country's image has been tarnished globally, yet Prime Minister Narendra Modi was supporting Adani. At this point, Dhankhar ordered that nothing Kharge says would go on record. But as the opposition parties persisted, he adjourned the proceedings for 15 minutes.

"It is a very important issue. The Adani bribery case is affecting the entire country," Congress @INCIndia) president Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) raises Gautam Adani's indictment in the United States issue in Rajya Sabha



Nothing is going on record: Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar pic.twitter.com/dB7mqr0tWA — Pirzada Shakir (@pzshakir6) November 25, 2024

The other notices under rule 267, which calls for suspending the House's listed business to discuss the issue being sought to be raised, pertained to continued violence in Manipur, violent clashes in UP's Sambhal district, and special assistance to the flood-hit Wayanad district of Kerala. The Adani group has denied all charges in the US indictment, calling them baseless.