Rajya Sabha approves Telecommunications Bill 2023

New Delhi, Dec 21 Parliament on Thursday accorded approval to Telecommunications Bill 2023 with the passage in the Rajya Sabha.

The bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Communications, Electronics & Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw earlier in the day introduced the Telecommunication Bill, 2023 in the Upper House.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar passed the Bill with the voice vote.

The bill seeks to amend and consolidate the law relating to the development, expansion and operation of telecommunication services and telecommunication networks; assignment of the spectrum; and matters connected therewith.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi took a dig at the government and in a post on X, said, "Justifying Pegasus, state sponsored hacking of devices, mass surveillance under the garb of national security wanting to weaponise telecommunications to silence the opposition. Shamelessly passed via a voice vote after suspending MPs en masse in the Lok Sabha."

She said, "Few highlights of the bill : The Telecommunications Bill, 2023, grants the government the authority to temporarily manage telecom services for national security reasons. The bill also permits the government to seize control of a telecom network during public emergencies or for public safety. The bill allows for stopping transmission and intercepting messages in specific situations."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor