Rajya Sabha By-Election 2024: BJP Leaders Mission Ranjan Das and Rameswar Teli File Nominations from Assam

BJP leaders Ranjan Das and Rameswar Teli formally filed their nominations for the Rajya Sabha elections on Wednesday. The nomination event was attended by high-profile leaders, including Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

Rameswar Teli, speaking on behalf of both candidates, expressed confidence in their collective experience and the broad support from party members. "We both are the senior party workers of the BJP... In our party, all the new and old party workers are happy with this decision. We will take all the party workers with us and will work to strengthen our party," he said.

"I thank PM Modi, Union HM Amit Shah, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, party's national president JP Nadda... By now, no one from the opposition has filed the nomination, we both may win uncontested," headded.

Voting will take place on September 3, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the results expected the same day.