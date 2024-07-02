Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar Slams Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge, Says 'You Stand Suddenly and Speak Whatever You Want' (Watch Video)

The debate between MPs of the NDA and the opposition led by the INDIA Bloc is ongoing in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in Parliament. On Monday, there was a heated exchange between Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Mallikarjun Kharge. The argument continued into Tuesday.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar addressed Mallikarjun Kharge, saying, "Mallikarjun Kharge ji, I have saved your reputation many times, but you cannot respect the chair every time."

In response, Mallikarjun Kharge stood up and asserted, "It is not Ramesh or you (Chairman) who made me, but Sonia Gandhi. The public has made me."

Chairman Dhankhar retorted, "You cannot insult the chair every time. You cannot disrespect the chair every time. You suddenly stand up and say whatever you want. You say it without understanding what I am saying. In the history of this country and parliamentary democracy, and the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha, there has never been so much disregard for the chair as you are doing... It is time for you to introspect."

"... You cannot every time run down the chair. You cannot every time disrespect the chair... You stand suddenly and speak whatever you want without understanding what…"

