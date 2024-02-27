Rajya Sabha Election 2024: BJP Wins 8 out of 10 Seats in Uttar Pradesh, SP Bags Two

In the Rajya Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured eight seats, while the Samajwadi Party (SP) won the remaining two.

The BJP candidates who emerged victorious include former Union minister RPN Singh, former MP Chaudhary Tejveer Singh, Amarpal Maurya (general secretary of the party's Uttar Pradesh unit), former state minister Sangeeta Balwant (Bind), party spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi, former MLA Sadhna Singh, former Agra mayor Naveen Jain, and industrialist Sanjay Seth. Notably, there were reports of cross-voting during the election process.

On the other side, Samajwadi Party candidates Jaya Bachchan, an actor-MP, and retired IAS officer Alok Ranjan have been successfully elected to the Rajya Sabha in Uttar Pradesh.

In Uttar Pradesh, both the ruling BJP and Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party had the required numbers in the Assembly to send seven and three members, respectively, unopposed to the Rajya Sabha. However, the BJP introduced an eighth candidate, leading to a contest for one seat.

#WATCH | Rajya Sabha elections | Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya says, "We had been saying from the beginning that all 8 candidates of the BJP will win. All our 8 candidates have won today. I congratulate all the winning candidates. I thank the people due to whose… pic.twitter.com/QYWJ7iVgSb — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2024

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, while speaking on BJP's lead in Rajya Sabha polls, said he has been saying from the beginning that the party will win 8 seats. "All our 8 candidates have won today. I congratulate all the winning candidates. I thank the people due to whose votes they won. Two SP candidates have also won. So, congratulations to Akhilesh Yadav too... BJP's vijay yatra that began in Rajya Sabha will continue in Lok Sabha and then go on till Vidhan Sabha elections and even further," Maurya said.