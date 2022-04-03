Rajya Sabha MP Joginpally Santosh Kumar receives Vriksha Mitra award

Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Joginpally Santosh Kumar was honoured with the "Vriksha Mitra" award by Kalpataru Samsthan on Saturday. United Nations Environment wing Executive Director, Eric Solem, inaugurated the event by planting saplings.

Eric Solem lauded Green India Challenge for its commendable job and conveyed best wishes to Joginpally Santosh Kumar.

Jogipally Santosh Kumar, in a message, thanked the jury for nominating his name for the award.

RS MP Joginpalli Santosh Kumar, while accepting the award 'Vriksha Mitra', stated that it is not an award for him but an honour to all those who have taken his call and taken part in planting crores of saplings for a better future.

The event had noted participants and guests including United Nations Environment wing Executive Director Eric Solem and Tree man of India Vishnu Lamba. Kalpataru Samsthan and Green India Challenge initiated a 1 lakh tree plantation in Rajasthan's capital city, Jaipur.

( With inputs from ANI )

