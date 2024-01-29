Rajya Sabha Polls: Election Set for 56 Seats Across 15 States on February 27

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced that elections for 56 Rajya Sabha seats in 15 states will be held on February 27.

According to the ECI, the last date for filing nomination papers is February 15, with polling scheduled between 9 am and 4 pm. The tenure of office for 50 Rajya Sabha MPs from 13 states will end on April 2, while the remaining six members from two states will complete their tenure on April 3.

ECI announces elections for 56 Rajya Sabha seats in 15 States, polls on Feb 27. pic.twitter.com/co7tMUDq0Y — Arvind Gunasekar (@arvindgunasekar) January 29, 2024

States where the Rajya Sabha polls will occur include Uttar Pradesh (10), Maharashtra (6), Bihar (6), West Bengal (5), Madhya Pradesh (5), Gujarat (4), Karnataka (4), Andhra Pradesh (3), Telangana (3), Rajasthan (3), Odisha (3), Uttarakhand (1), Chhattisgarh (1), Haryana (1), and Himachal Pradesh (1).

In accordance with the Rajya Sabha's setup, one-third of its members retire every two years, ensuring continuity in the functioning of the house. Members of the upper house of Parliament are elected indirectly by the elected members of State Legislative Assemblies through a system of proportional representation by means of a single transferable vote.