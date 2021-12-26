Rakesh Tikait says Tomar's remark on repealed farm laws is deceptive

Reacting to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's recent statement over three repealed farm laws, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said that the remark was intended to deceive farmers and would also humiliate the Prime Minister.

Earlier on Saturday, Tomar was quoted as saying: "We brought the farm laws. Some people did not like it. But the government is not disappointed. We moved a step back and we will move forward again because farmers are India's backbone and if the backbone is strengthened, the country will become stronger."

However, the minister later clarified that the Centre has no plan to reintroduce farm laws adding that his statement during a programme was misquoted.

Tikait has threatened to restart agitation if the farm laws are re-introduced by the Centre.

"Narendra Singh Tomar's statement 'moved a step back, will move forward again' is full of deception towards the farmers and humiliating towards the Prime Minister of the nation. BKU condemns such irresponsible statements. Delhi is not far from the farmers anymore," the BKU leader tweeted in Hindi.

The three farm laws were repealed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 19. These bills were passed during the winter session of Parliament which began on November 23.

The farmers, who had been protesting on the borders of Delhi against the three laws for almost a year, have suspended their agitation and returned to their homes.

( With inputs from ANI )

