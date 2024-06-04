Ram Charan congratulates uncle Pawan Kalyan on his ‘phenomenal win’

Mumbai, June 4 Telugu superstar Ram Charan has congratulated his uncle Pawan Kalyan on his ‘phenomenal win’ in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections.

Pawan won the Pithapuram seat against Vanga Geetha of Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress. Pawan won by a margin of 70,279 votes with a total of 13,4394 votes.

“A proud day for our family! Congratulations to my @PawanKalyan Garu on his phenomenal win,” Ram Charan wrote on X.

Pawan is the younger brother of Chiranjeevi (Ram Charan’s father) and Nagendra Babu, and belongs to the Konidela family.

He founded Jana Sena Party on March 14, 2014. He has announced his party's alliance with BJP in January 2020 after three years of distancing from it. Both the parties fought together in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections this year.

Ram and his wife Upasana also shared a joint statement congratulating current Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his party’s win.

They said, "Modiji has changed India for the best, he has brought about so many positive upgrades. He has truly put our country on the map. With his leadership the country is in very able hands, flourishing as an economy. We thank him for all his efforts in making India what it is today.”

