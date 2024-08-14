Ram Jatan Sinha joins Congress for third time

Patna, Aug 14 Senior leader Ram Jatan Sinha rejoined the Congress for the third time on Wednesday during a ceremony held at the party's headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Sinha was welcomed into the party by Congress Working Committee member Nasir Hussain, Media and Publicity Department Chairman Pawan Khera, and Bihar Congress President Akhilesh Prasad Singh.

Pawan Khera expressed his pleasure at Sinha's return, saying, “Sinha needs no introduction. He has been a senior Congress leader for a long time. I am very happy to welcome him, and it is my good fortune that I am present on this occasion.”

Bihar Congress President Akhilesh Prasad Singh highlighted Ram Jatan Sinha's extensive political career while welcoming him back to the Congress.

“Sinha's political journey began with the student movement and he has held various significant roles, including serving as a minister in the Bihar government, being elected as an MLA four times, and leading the Bihar State Congress Committee for an extended period,” the Congress Bihar president said.

He praised Sinha's past contributions, mentioning how Congress gained strength and fame under his leadership, and expressed optimism that Sinha's guidance would bolster the party in the upcoming 2025 assembly elections.

Nasir Hussain, a member of the Congress Working Committee, emphasised that Sinha's return is part of a broader trend of experienced leaders rejoining the Congress across various states.

“Many former MLAs and MPs are reconnecting with the party, and in Bihar, several individuals are in discussions to join soon. I welcome Sinha back and I am confident that his leadership would help the party perform well,” Hussain said.

Ram Jatan Sinha, in his remarks, expressed gratitude for the warm reception and committed himself to working diligently to strengthen the Congress party.

“My full effort will be to prove myself right as per everyone's sentiments. I am overwhelmed by the honour I received today. I will contribute to strengthening the Congress with full honesty,” Sinha said.

Ram Jatan Sinha has had a significant political presence in the Jehanabad, Arwal, and Gaya districts of Bihar. His tenure as the state president of Congress in 2005 was a notable period, during which the Congress formed an alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Sinha had ambitions to contest the election from Jehanabad; however, when Lalu Prasad Yadav, the leader of the RJD, refused to allocate this seat to the Congress, Sinha decided to leave the party. He contested the election as an independent candidate but was unsuccessful.

After some time, Sinha rejoined the Congress party, but in 2012, he parted ways again due to differences with the party's top leadership. He joined the ruling Janata Dal-United (JD-U) in February 2019, but quit it a year later, in October 2020, citing neglect by the party and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

