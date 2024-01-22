Ram Lalla Will Not Stay in Tent Now, Says PM Modi After Temple Inauguration in Ayodhya

'Our Lord Ram has arrived after centuries of waiting. My voice is choked, and my mind is still absorbed in that moment. Our Ram Lalla will no longer stay in a tent but will reside in a divine, grand temple.' Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the nation after the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.

Earlier today, the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol took place in Ayodhya, an event celebrated across India and by Indians abroad. The occasion has been likened to a 'Diwali,' symbolising the festivities marking Ram's homecoming after the battle with Ravan.

According to the Prime Minister, he listened to the Ramayana in different languages. "In every era, people have revered Lord Ram. People have expressed their devotion to Lord Ram in various ways. Today, on this historic occasion, people are remembering those who sacrificed their lives," he added. PM Narendra Modi also expressed gratitude to the country's judiciary. "...The legal battle over the existence of Lord Ram went on for decades. I would like to express my gratitude to the judiciary of India for delivering justice," he added.

"This construction (of the temple) has given birth not to any conflict but to positive energy. Ram is not just fire; he is energy. Ram is not a source of dispute but a source of satisfaction. Ram belongs to everyone," the Prime Minister said.