Ram Mandir Anniversary 2025: PM Modi Shares Special Message on First Anniversary of Ram Lalla’s Pran Pratishtha In Ayodhya (Watch Video)

After years of struggle, the grand inauguration of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir Temple occurred on January 22, 2024. According to the Hindu calendar, the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla’s idol will complete one year on this date, with the first anniversary celebrated on January 11, 2025. On this auspicious occasion, PM Modi has shared a special message for the first anniversary of Ram Lalla’s Pran Pratishtha.

"Best wishes to all the countrymen on the first anniversary of Ramla ki Pran-Pratishtha in Ayodhya. This temple built by centuries of sacrifice, penance, and struggle is a great heritage of our culture and spirituality. I believe that this divinely magnificent Ram temple will become a great inspiration in achieving the vision of a developed India, "He posted on X

अयोध्या में रामलला की प्राण-प्रतिष्ठा की प्रथम वर्षगांठ पर समस्त देशवासियों को बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं। सदियों के त्याग, तपस्या और संघर्ष से बना यह मंदिर हमारी संस्कृति और अध्यात्म की महान धरोहर है। मुझे विश्वास है कि यह दिव्य-भव्य राम मंदिर विकसित भारत के संकल्प की सिद्धि में एक… pic.twitter.com/DfgQT1HorT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 11, 2025

The first anniversary of Ram Lalla’s consecration will be celebrated in Ayodhya this month. Several programs and events will be conducted for the occasion. The annual Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla’s idol will be celebrated as Pratishtha Dwadashi. The Ayodhya Ram Mandir Anniversary 2025 will be celebrated from January 11–13 and not on January 22. Many saints will be taking part in the festival. Devotees too can offer their prayers and have darshan. There will also be bhajans, kirtans, and songs in praise of Ram Lalla.

To celebrate the anniversary the three-day festival is scheduled, during this festival, offerings will be made to the fire god, and mantras will be chanted for six hours each day. The Hanuman Chalisa, Vishnu Sahasranama, and Lord Ram's Beej Mantra will also be recited. Each day, Raag Seva will be performed in the Ram Mandir.