Ram Mandir Ayodhya: Pran Pratishtha Of Deities’ Idols Begins Today (Watch Video)

Phase 2 of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, in which idols are placed in Ram Mandir’s Ram Darbar, begins today. This is a three-day event. It will conclude on June 5, when Ganga Dussehra will be celebrated. On June 2, a Jal Kalash Yatra was carried out by devotees from the Saryu River. The security is tight in Ayodhya for this event. Several commandos of the Anti-Terrorism Squad have been deployed in the Ram Mandir. The whole temple is beautifully decorated for this event. The ceremony began at 6:30 am on June 3 with 101 priests performing all the rituals. The rituals will include the recitation of 1,975 mantras, including Agnihotra, Ramraksha Stotra, Hanuman Chalisa, and other devotional hymns.

The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is beautifully decorated for Pran Pratishtha of Ram Darbar, which will house 8 temples for each deity



The conclusion also marks the completion of the entire Ram Temple complex



Jai Shree ram ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Z9Frdx8gcZ — Sheetal Chopra 🇮🇳 (@SheetalPronamo) June 3, 2025

Also Read: Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Ram Darbar to Open — Know Pran Pratishtha Ceremony Timings, Pass Details, and More



According to an official statement, the rituals will include the installation of idols in the Ram Darbar on the first floor of the temple and in six other temples in the complex. Ganga Dussehra has been chosen as the Muhurat for the event, and the main ceremony will be held on June 5. The main Pran Pratishtha ceremony will take place on June 5, when the idols of Lord Ram, Sita, Lakshman, and Hanuman will be placed on the first floor of Ram Mandir inside the Ram Darbar. Along with this, idols of gods placed in seven other newly built temples within the Ram Mandir premises will also be consecrated. This whole ceremony is being held on a very auspicious muhurat given by Jagadguru Shankaracharya Vijendra Saraswati from Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam.

Champat Rai, Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, issued a statement. No one should gather in Ayodhya for these rituals. No one has been publicly invited to this program. During this period, regular darshan will continue in the temple. However, since construction is going on on the first floor, entry will not be allowed there, Rai also said.

This is a very big event being held at the temple in Ayodhya, so the Anti-Terror Task Force (ATS) and Special Task Force (STF) are deployed with armoured vehicles. Surveillance will be run in three shifts. The authorities are monitoring the temple complex continuously.