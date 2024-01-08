Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony To Be Live Telecast in 160 Countries, Including US, England and Saudi Arabia

The consecration ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir on January 22 will be live-streamed in 160 countries, including the USA, England, and Saudi Arabia. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the mega event on January 22. Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, is gearing up for the ceremony, with preparations in full swing.

The live telecast of Pooja Path and Shobha Yatra will be available in various countries, such as the US, UK, Germany, and Canada. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has planned Ramala Pranapratistha ceremonies in multiple countries worldwide, celebrating the event not only within the country but also internationally.

Alok Kumar, the VHP Working President, stated that events would be organized in 160 countries where Hindus reside, with major celebrations planned in over 50 countries. The live telecast will include the Shobha Yatra, Havan Puja, Hanuman Chalisa Pathan, and the Prana Pratishtha ceremony in the city's temples.

The main rituals of the consecration ceremony for Ram Lalla on January 22 will be performed by priest Lakshmi Kant Dixit from Varanasi. Ayodhya will observe the Amrit Mahotsav from January 14 to January 22.