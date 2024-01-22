Ram Mandir Consecration Will Take India to New Heights, Says PM Modi

In a significant development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence that the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya would propel India to new heights. Responding to President Droupadi Murmu's congratulatory letter ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' at the temple, Modi acknowledged the historical moment, stating that it would enrich Indian heritage and culture, contributing to the country's developmental journey.

अयोध्या धाम में राम लला की प्राण-प्रतिष्ठा के पावन अवसर पर शुभकामनाओं के लिए आपका बहुत-बहुत आभार। मुझे विश्वास है कि यह ऐतिहासिक क्षण भारतीय विरासत एवं संस्कृति को और समृद्ध करने के साथ ही हमारी विकास यात्रा को नए उत्कर्ष पर ले जाएगा। https://t.co/GdPmx6cluS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 21, 2024

In her letter to the Prime Minister, Murmu emphasized that the nationwide atmosphere of celebration reflects an unrestrained manifestation of India's timeless essence, marking the commencement of a new phase in the country's rejuvenation. Murmu complimented PM Modi ahead of the Pran Pratishtha.

As you prepare yourself to go for Pran Pratishtha of Prabhu Shri Ram's murti (idol) at the new temple built at his birthplace in Ayodhya, I can only contemplate the unique civilisational journey that will be accomplished with each step taken by you in the hallowed precincts, she said.

Murmu in her letter also referred to the 11-day rigorous anushthan' the prime minister has undertaken, and said that it is not only a sacred ritual but also a supreme spiritual act of sacrifice and submission to Lord Ram. We all are fortunate to witness the commencement of a new cycle in the resurgence of our nation, she said.