Ram Mandir Flag Hoisting Ceremony: First-Day Vedic Puja Begins, Rituals to Continue Till November 25 (Watch Video)

The first-day puja for the grand Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple flag-hoisting ceremony began today in the temple premises, marking the start of a five-day sequence of Vedic rituals. Renowned scholars from Ayodhya and Kashi are conducting the ceremonies, which are being performed for the upcoming Dharm Dhwajaarohan (flag-hoisting) event. At the Ram Temple’s Yagyashala, continuous offerings are being made into the sacred fire accompanied by Vedic chants, including recitation of Ramarchana, Ram Raksha Stotra, Valmiki Ramayana and Ramcharitmanas. The temple trust has confirmed that Dr. Anil Mishra and his wife are the chief yajmaans of the rituals, which began with a Navagraha puja. The ceremonies will continue daily until the main ritual is performed during Abhijit Muhurat on Tuesday, November 25, between 11:58 am and 1 pm.

Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: The first-day puja has begun for the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple flag hoisting ceremony.



(Source: Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Ayodhya) pic.twitter.com/U0miPWSFwB — IANS (@ians_india) November 21, 2025

Preparations are at their peak for the historic moment when the temple flag will be hoisted atop the main 161-ft spire, raising the final height to 191 feet once the flagpole is fully mounted. The saffron-coloured flag is special in design — 22 ft long, 11 ft wide and weighing around 2.5 kg, designed to withstand extreme weather conditions. It will feature the Sun symbol representing the Suryavansh lineage, along with the sacred ‘Om’ and the Kovidar tree image. The Indian Army is rehearsing the flag-hoisting mechanism, which includes both manual and machine-assisted systems to eliminate any risk of failure. Due to the weight of the rope required to lift the massive flag, an electrically controlled button has been installed, while backup manual balancing support is also in place. According to the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the flag by pressing a button in the presence of invited dignitaries. The trust has clarified that public darshan of Ram Lalla will remain closed on November 25 due to VIP movements.