Ram Mandir: Goa declares holiday for govt servants, schools to remain shut on Jan 22

Panaji, Jan 10 Goa government on Wednesday declared holiday for government servants and schools on January 22 in the wake of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, during a presser after the cabinet meeting, said that the day should be celebrated like Diwali and hence the government has decided to declare holiday for government servants.

"There will be a public holiday only for government servants along with schools," Sawant said.

Several programmes are going on in the coastal state appealing people to celebrate the ceremony.

