Ram Mandir in Ayodhya Illuminated Ahead of Pran Pratishtha Ceremony (Watch Video)

Ahead of the much-awaited Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, scheduled to take place on January 22, the Ram temple in Ayodhya was illuminated on Friday, January 19. The news agency ANI shared a video on X, showcasing the fully decorated temple dome with lights.

Apart from the Ayodhya Temple, 343 railway stations spread across different states reflect India's popular cultural association with Lord Ram. According to the report, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have the highest number of stations named after Lord Ram. Uttar Pradesh, which has various stations named after Lord Ram, such as Ramchandrapur, Ramganj, and Ramchaura Road, will also be decorated and illuminated.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Ayodhya's Ram Temple illuminated ahead of the Ram Temple pranpratishtha ceremony. pic.twitter.com/ACzHMdRzd1 — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2024

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that his government is inspired by Lord Ram’s principles of governance with honesty and urged people to light Ram Jyoti on January 22, emphasizing that it will be an inspiration to remove poverty from their lives.

“Modi’s guarantee means ‘guarantee puri hone ki guarantee.’ Lord Ram taught us to honor commitments made, and we are fulfilling all goals we set for the welfare of the poor and their empowerment," he said.