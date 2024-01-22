Ram Mandir Inauguration: 5 Lakh Diyas to be lit across 700 Markets in Delhi

More than 5 lakh ‘diyas' will be illuminated across 700 markets in Delhi to mark the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on Monday, said local traders' body Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI)."The fervour has led to a surge in demand for Ram Mandir-related goods, with a four-fold increase in requests for flags, models, costumes, badges, and photos," CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal and president Subhash Khandelwal said in a joint statement.

Security measures in Ayodhya have been significantly heightened, with the Uttar Pradesh government employing advanced technologies, including surveillance drones, night vision devices, and CCTV cameras. The Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS), integrated with 1500 public CCTV cameras, ensures vigilant monitoring across the city. The implementation of a comprehensive security plan includes the deployment of teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). Ayodhya Railway Station will witness heightened security, and fire brigade provisions in tent cities aim to ensure swift responses to any unforeseen incidents. An anti-drone system, overseen by the Special Security Force (SSF), adds an extra layer of protection against potential aerial threats. The public is advised that only those invited by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will be allowed entry, with stringent security and transportation arrangements in place.Prominent figures, including Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, business magnates Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, and sports icon Sachin Tendulkar, will grace the event as state guests.