Ram Mandir Inauguration: 5 Lakh Laddus From Mahakaleshwar Temple Reach Ayodhya

Ahead of the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, five lakh laddus have been dispatched from the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain city, Madhya Pradesh. An official reported that these laddus are now ready for the grand event in Ayodhya.

The laddus, weighing about 50 gm each, will be distributed to devotees as prasad on the occasion, he said. At approximately 10:30 pm on Saturday, five trucks resembling chariots, adorned with saffron decorations and images of Lord Ram, arrived in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The Mahakaleshwar temple's assistant administrator, Moolchand Junwal, informed PTI that these trucks carried 250 quintals of laddus for the upcoming event.

On Sunday morning, we handed over the prasad to the organisation tasked to distribute it to the faithful, he said. People greeted the consignment with “Jai Shri Ram” chants along the nearly 1,000 km route from Ujjain to Ayodhya, according to eyewitnesses.

Over the course of five days in Ujjain, at least 150 temple staffers and individuals from social organizations dedicated their efforts to prepare the laddus, as reported by Junwal. Highlighting the historical ties, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav emphasized that Ujjain shares a connection with Ayodhya spanning over 2,000 years.