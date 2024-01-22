Ram Mandir Inauguration: CM Yogi Greets PM Modi ahead of Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat ahead of the grand Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya. Both Modi and Bhagwat will be present in the 'grabh griha', or sanctum sanctorum, of the temple for the consecration ceremony.Chief minister Yogi Adityanath reached Ayodhya on Sunday night for a final inspection of preparations before Monday’s Pran Pratishtha ceremony and visited important spots and streets.Staying in Ayodhya overnight, he viewed a sand sculpture of Lord Ram created by noted artist Sudarsan Pattnaik and also took a selfie with it.

जय सियाराम!



प्रभु श्री राम और माता सीता के चरण रज से पावन हुई धरा श्री अयोध्या धाम में, 'नए भारत' में सांस्कृतिक पुनर्जागरण के शिल्पी, देश के यशस्वी प्रधानमंत्री आदरणीय श्री @narendramodi जी का हार्दिक स्वागत एवं अभिनंदन! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 22, 2024

Before signing off for the day, Yogi made a post on X saying: “Tomorrow, a golden chapter will get added to the history of human civilisation and Sanatan culture. After a gap of 500 years, tomorrow Maryada Purshottam Prabhu Shri Ram Lalla will get seated at his birthplace in Ayodhya Dhaam’s rebuilt grand and divine temple. In the glorious presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, tomorrow, will be Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ram Lalla. All are immersed in Ram, energised, and devotional”. The entire world’s eyes will be on a rejuvenated Ayodhya when the living faith of millions keeps tryst with history to rejoice at the long-awaited Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla’s idol at the newly-built Ram Janmabhoomi temple in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and 8,000 special invitees here on Monday.

Expressing confidence that the “historic moment” will enrich Indian heritage and culture, the Prime Minister said it will take the country’s development journey to new heights. He made the comment in a post on X on the eve of the ceremony after President Droupadi Murmu, in a two-page letter, complimented him and said the nationwide celebratory atmosphere around the inauguration of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya is an uninhibited expression of India’s eternal soul and the start of a new cycle in the country’s resurgence.