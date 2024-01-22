Ram Mandir Inauguration: Full Schedule of PM Modi for Ayodhya Event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after a 11-day period of preparation, will today preside over the highly anticipated Pran Pratishtha or consecration ceremony for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. This monumental event marks the culmination of a decades-long journey for millions of Hindus in India and abroad.

A Six-Hour Itinerary:

9:05 AM: PM Modi departs from Delhi Airport.

10:30 AM: Arrival at Ayodhya Airport.

10:45 AM: Transfer to Ayodhya helipad and arrival at Ram Janmabhoomi.

12:20 PM: Commencement of temple consecration rituals.

12:29 PM: Performance of the final Pran Pratishtha ritual.

12:55 PM: PM Modi departs from the venue.

1:15 PM: Public address by PM Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

2:10 PM: Visit to Kuber Teela, a significant site in the Ramayana.

2:35 PM: Arrival at Ayodhya helipad.

3:05 PM: Departure from Ayodhya.

4:25 PM: Arrival at Delhi Airport.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence that the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya would propel India to new heights. He made the comment in a post on X on the eve of the ceremony after President Droupadi Murmu, in a two-page letter, complimented him and said the nationwide celebratory atmosphere around the inauguration of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya is an uninhibited expression of India’s eternal soul and the start of a new cycle in the country’s resurgence.