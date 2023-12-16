Ram Mandir inauguration: Railways to run over 1,000 special trains to Ayodhya

The Indian Railways is planning to run over 1,000 special trains from different parts of the country for the much awaited grand inauguration of the newly-built Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on January 22. According to a TOI report, the operation of these trains will begin on January 19 and will go on for the first 100 days of the grand inauguration so that the devotees can visit the holy city.

These special trains will run from major cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Pune, Kolkata, Nagpur, Lucknow and Jammu to Ayodhya for the pilgrims.The number of these proposed trains can be deployed considering the demand. The station at Ayodhya has also been revamped to cater to the high number of footfalls," the publication reported quoting the source.

Apart from the special trains, the railways’ catering and ticketing department is also making arrangements to provide catering services for pilgrims round the clock during these 10-15 days of the inauguration as a large number of devotees are expected to flock to Ayodhya.The authorities also plan to put up several food stalls to cater to the demand of the devotees after the inauguration of the Ram Mandir. The temple will be open to the public from January 23, a day after the consecration of Lord Sri Ram’s idol. The ceremony to install the Ram Lalla idol on the temple premises is set to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, attracting lakhs of Ram devotees.