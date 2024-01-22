Ram Mandir Inauguration: Temple Doors Open at 5.30 am; Pooja to Commence at 8am

The doors of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple has been opened at around 5:30 am, and the early rituals will follow soon after. Poojas will commence at around 8 am, according to temple authorities.As per PM Modi's official itinerary, he will arrive in Ayodhya at 10:25 AM and will address a public event after the conclusion of the ‘pran-pratishtha’ ceremony around 1:00 PM.

The ‘pran-pratishtha’ ceremony will begin at 12:20 PM auspicious nakshatra and is expected to end by 1:00 PM on 22 January. The event will witness the presence of around 7,000 VVIPs from across the nation which includes actors, sportspersons, industrialists, politicians, etc.As part of a multi-layered security plan of the event, around 13,000 forces have been deployed. Anti-bomb and dog squads have also been deployed, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has set up a camp near the shrine in Ayodhya to respond to contingencies, if any. “The Uttar Pradesh Police has made elaborate security arrangements and along with it, security has been ensured for every road along the entire red zone, yellow zone and Ayodhya district," Director General (DG), Law and Order, Prashant Kumar said. Technology is also being used.