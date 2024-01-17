Ram Mandir Pran Prathistha: Railway Stations Across Country to Be Decorated With Lighting and Flowers on January 22, Say Sources

On the occasion of the much-awaited Ram Mandir pran-pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya, railway stations across India will be decorated with lights and flowers on January 22, sources told the news agency ANI. Meanwhile, the event is set to take place during the auspicious Abhijit Muhurta of Paush Shukla Dwadashi at 12:20 pm. The General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust mentioned that the 'pran-prathishtha' is expected to conclude by 1 pm on January 22.

Meanwhile, temple town Ayodhya is being decked up with flowers, lights, and sculptures to give it a “divine look" ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit that is scheduled to take place during the Ram Temple inauguration. A massive crowd is expected to descend in Ayodhya close to the consecration ceremony on January 22, and the city is getting decked up for the big day.