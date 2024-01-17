Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Lord Ram Lalla's idol tours temple premises ahead of inauguration

The idol of Lord Ram Lalla toured the premises of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple today (January 17, the second day of the week-long pre-Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya."On Wednesday, January 17, after 1:20 pm, there will be Jalayatra, Teertha Puja, Brahmin-Batuk-Kumari-Suvasini Puja, Vardhini Puja, Kalshayatra and tour of the idol of Lord Shri Ramlala in the Prasad premises," Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra said in a post on 'X' quoting the statement of Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid. The seven-day rituals of the pre-Pran Pratishtha or consecration ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla at Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya started on Tuesday (January 16) and will continue till January 21 (Sunday).

Uttar Pradesh | Ramlalla's representative idol was carried across the Ram Temple premises in Ayodhya earlier today.



The rituals will culminate on January 22 with the pran-prathistha ceremony. On Tuesday, Panchgavyaprashan was performed at Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple with Panchgavya (milk, urine, dung, ghee, and curd), after worshipping Vishnu. "On 16 January, as part of the Pratishtha Mahotsav of 22 January, in the Shri Ram temple built at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi place in Ayodhya, Anil Mishra atoned all essential belongings and took a bath in the Saryu river. After worshipping Vishnu, he performed Panchgavyaprashan by offering Panchgavya and ghee," the temple trust stated. The Karmakuti Homa was also performed at the idol-making place and Valmiki's Ramayana and Bhusundiramayana were recited at the pavilion on Tuesday, the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Trust said. Preparations are underway in full swing for the event, which is expected to be attended by thousands of dignitaries and people from all sections of society. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22.Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram, holds great spiritual, historical and cultural significance for the people of India.

In anticipation of the highly awaited inauguration ceremony of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya, featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries, robust security measures have been implemented. Reports indicate that 10,000 CCTV cameras have been installed across various locations in the holy city to monitor every activity. Additionally, 100 snipers will be deployed in the city to enhance security.The security system comprises a comprehensive 7-layered structure jointly prepared by Central and Uttar Pradesh government security agencies. The first layer includes SPG commandos equipped with the latest weapons. Specifically for Prime Minister Modi's security on January 22, more than 1000 constables and four companies of PACs will be deployed in his security circle, supported by three DIGs, 17 SPs, 40 ASPs, 82 DSPs, and 90 inspectors. Over 10,000 CCTV cameras have been strategically installed, including those in front of shops and houses linked to the police control room.