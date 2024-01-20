Ram Mandir: Ramayana Worth Rs 1.65 Lakh Reaches Ayodhya Ahead of Consecration Ceremony

In anticipation of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple scheduled for January 22, a Ramayana, deemed one of the world's most expensive, has arrived in Ayodhya, valued at one lakh and sixty-five thousand rupees. Manoj Sati, a bookseller attending the event, shared with ANI, We've brought our exquisite Ramayana to the tent city in Ayodhya. It boasts numerous exceptional features, making it the world's most expensive Ramayana.

Describing the details, he elaborated, The outer box, paper quality, and overall craftsmanship are unparalleled. The three-floor box mirrors the structure of the Ram Mandir, featuring a top-floor stand for reading. Crafted from American walnut wood, the cover uses imported material, and the ink, sourced from Japan, is organic." Sati emphasized the exclusivity of the paper, made in France, as patented acid-free paper available only for this book, ensuring a lifespan of 400 years. He further highlighted, The book's case is also meticulously designed for long-lasting preservation, allowing it to be enjoyed by four generations.

The intricate and captivating design is aimed at providing a unique experience, as Sati explained, Every page reveals a different design, offering something new and attractive on each turn.



