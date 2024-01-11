Ram Mandir to Install 2400 Kgs heavy Bell from Jalesar, UP

Ayodhya: The Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be decked with a bell weighing 2400 kg and its sound will reverberate within 10 kms of the surrounding area.

Jalesar is a village in the Eta district of UP and is famous for creating metal objects. The village specialises in making temple bells and a variety of holy places around the country have bells from Jalesar installed in them.

In addition to making 2400 kgs of big bell, 7 smaller bells of 51 kgs have also been made for the Ram Temple.

Jalesar's Aditya Mittal, Manoj Rishank, and Prashant Mittal have reached Ayodhya with 500 devotees. They have

handed over the bells to Shriram Temple Trust's Mahamantri Champatrai, Vishwa Hindu Parishad's Dinesh Chandra, and Rajendra Singh Pankaj.