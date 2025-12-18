Ram Sutar Dies: Sculptor of Statue of Unity Passes Away at 100; PM Modi Expresses Grief

Designer and famous sculptor Ram Sutar, known for designing the world's tallest statue, the Statue of Unity in Gujarat, passed away late on Wednesday night, December 18, at his Noida residence.

Prime Minister PM Narendra Modi expressed grief on the passing of renowned artist, saying his exceptional work will always be admired a powerful expression of India’s history, culture and collective spirit.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Ram Sutar Ji, a remarkable sculptor whose mastery gave India some of its most iconic landmarks, including the Statue of Unity in Kevadia," PM Modi wrote on X.

“His works will always be admired as powerful expressions of India’s history, culture and collective spirit. He has immortalised national pride for generations to come. His works will keep inspiring artists and citizens alike. My heartfelt condolences to his family, admirers and all who were touched by his remarkable life and work. Om Shanti," he added.

The 100-year-old sculptor was suffering from age-related illnesses. “It is with profound grief that we inform you of the passing of my father Shri Ram Vanji Sutar on December 17, midnight at our residence," his son Anil Sutar said in a note shared with the press on Thursday.